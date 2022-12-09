US House Passes New 2023 Defense Spending Bill Valued at Nearly $850Bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a new version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that provides $847.3 billion in discretionary defense and energy-related funding, including $10 billion in security aid for Taiwan and $800 million for Ukraine.

House lawmakers passed the NDAA in a vote of 350-80, advancing the legislation to consideration by the Senate, who is slated to pass it before the end of the year. The bill required a two-thirds majority to advance, and received both bipartisan support and opposition, with 45 Democrats and 35 Republicans voting against it.

The $847.3 billion discretionary funding topline for Fiscal Year 2023 included in the NDAA does not account for $11 billion in national defense authorizations outside the jurisdiction of the House Armed Services Committee. Congress is providing billions more than requested by US President Joe Biden.

Lawmakers included the Taiwan Enhanced Resilience Act in the NDAA, which would authorize up to $10 billion in security assistance to modernize Taiwan's security capabilities. The legislation also includes $800 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative - $500 million more than requested by Biden for Ukraine.