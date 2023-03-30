UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Republican Bill To Address Rising Energy Costs, Boost Domestic Production

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 09:44 PM

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Lower Energy Costs Act, a Republican bill aimed at addressing rising energy costs in the United States through boosting domestic production and other measures

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Lower Energy Costs Act, a Republican bill aimed at addressing rising energy costs in the United States through boosting domestic production and other measures.

House lawmakers passed the bill in a vote of 225-204, mostly along party lines. The bill now heads to the Democrat-led Senate for consideration.

The legislation would increase US energy production, boost the production and processing of critical minerals and reform the permitting process.

"There's no reason we should be getting energy from foreign countries when we can make it here cleaner, more efficient, and at a dramatically lower cost than anywhere else in the world.

This bill achieves that," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement.

The White House said US President Joe Biden would veto the bill in its current form, claiming it is a "thinly veiled" license to pollute the environment. The bill would raise costs for families by rolling back household energy rebates and investments in clean energy, contrary to its intended impact, the White House said.

