US House Passes Resolution Affirming Support for Israel, Rejecting 'Apartheid State' Label

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution affirming the United States' support for Israel and rejecting claims that it is a racist or apartheid state, with the vote coinciding with a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Washington.

The US House on Tuesday passed the concurrent resolution in a vote of 412-9, with all votes in opposition coming from Democrats.

The resolution expresses the sense of Congress that "the state of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state" as well as that lawmakers reject all forms of anti-Semitism and xenophobia.

The resolution also affirms that the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.

On Monday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democratic Party members to condemn a statement by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who called Israel a racist state.

Jayapal's statement has been characterized as anti-Semitic.

The concurrent resolution will now head to the US Senate for consideration. Concurrent resolutions do not require the signature of the president, but they also do not have the force of law.

The House passed the resolution on the same day that Herzog arrived in Washington for meetings with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Herzog and Biden are set to discuss ways to deepen regional integration and counter Iran.

Herzog will hold meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday with a range of US government officials and address a joint meeting of Congress on the second day of his trip.