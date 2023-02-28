UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution Applauding Response To Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution praising the international response to the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this month, as well as calling on the Biden administration to work to open border crossings between Turkey and Syria for United Nation aid.

House lawmakers passed the resolution on Monday in a bipartisan vote of 414-2, with 18 members not voting.

On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey, followed by a 7.5 aftershock later the same day. Thousands of other aftershocks later hit the area. More than 44,000 people were killed as a result of the earthquakes in Turkey and more than 1,400 more in Syria. Tens of thousands of others were also injured in the earthquakes.

The resolution applauds ongoing response efforts by the United States and others, including civilian volunteers in Turkey and Syria.

The resolution also condemns alleged attempts by the Syrian government to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability, including by allegedly hindering UN aid access through border crossings with Turkey.

The resolution calls on the Biden administration to use all available diplomatic tools to open the Turkey-Syria border crossings for the purpose of delivering United Nations assistance. The resolution also calls for increased oversight of aid to ensure that US-funded assistance is not diverted for the benefit of the Syrian government.

