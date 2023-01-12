US House Passes Resolution Banning Sales From Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution banning the sale of oil from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China as the stockpile reaches historic lows

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution banning the sale of oil from the United States' Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China as the stockpile reaches historic lows.

The House passed the Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act along bipartisan lines in a vote of 331-97.

The legislation bans the sale of petroleum products from the reserve to any entity under the ownership, control or influence of the Chinese Communist Party, except on the condition that the products will not be exported to China, according to the bill text.