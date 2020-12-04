US House Passes Resolution Calling on Russia to Release American Citizen Trevor Reed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution calling on Russia to release Trevor Reed, a US citizen who has been sentenced to nine years in prison by a Moscow court allegedly for assaulting a police officer.

In addition, the House of Representatives on Thursday also passed another resolution calling on Russia to release all political prisoners while condemning its practice of politically-motivated imprisonment and urging the US government to impose sanctions on individuals engaged in such activities.

The two resolutions, passed by voice vote, are not legally binding but serve as an expression of the House of Representatives' sentiment.