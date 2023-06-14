UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution Calling On Russia To Release WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on the government of Russia to immediately release American citizen Evan Gershkovich from detention in the country.

House lawmakers passed the resolution calling for Gershkovich's release in a unanimous vote of 422-0 on Tuesday.

Gershkovich, a journalist with the Wall Street Journal, was detained by the Russian authorities on espionage charges earlier this year.

The resolution calling for Gershkovich's release also urges the Biden administration to raise the case in all interactions with the Russian government and press for his immediate release.

In addition, the resolution expresses continued support for other US citizens and lawful permanent residents detained in Russia and elsewhere abroad, including Paul Whelan, Marc Fogel and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

The resolution also calls for the immediate release of Whelan, whom the Russian authorities arrested on charges of espionage in 2018 and convicted him in court, for which he received a 16-year prison sentence.

