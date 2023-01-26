US House Passes Resolution Commending Anti-Government Protesters in Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution commending anti-government protesters in Iran, who have been demonstrating for several months following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

House lawmakers on Wednesday passed the resolution in a vote of 420-1. The resolution commends the "bravery, courage and resolve" of demonstrators across more than 133 Iranian cities, according to the text of the bill.

On September 16, Amini died after being in coma for three days once she was taken in custody by Iran's Morality Police.

The Iranian government contends Amini died of a heart attack suffered while in custody, but protesters claim her coma was induced by enduring a severe beaten in custody.

Amini's death sparked anti-government protests across Iran, as well as support for the demonstrators by countries including the United States.

Iran has criticized the United States for providing support to the protests, accusing Washington of meddling in its internal affairs.