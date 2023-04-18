UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Russia For Black Sea Drone Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 04:20 AM

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Russia for Black Sea Drone Incident

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning Russia for its alleged role in the crash of a US military drone over the Black Sea last month, as well as reaffirming the United States' commitment to operating in the region.

House lawmakers passed the resolution on Monday in a vote of 410-0.

The resolution asserts that a US MQ-9 Reaper drone downed over the Black Sea on March 14 was acting "safely and responsibly" in international airspace and in accordance with international law.

The resolution claims that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets sent to intercept the US drone acted "unprofessionally and in a reckless manner," resulting in the drone crashing.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the jets never came into contact with or used weapons against the US drone. The ministry said the drone crashed after sharp maneuvering.

The resolution also reaffirms that the US will "not be deterred" from operating drones in international airspace in the Black Sea region.

