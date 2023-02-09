UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit Of Chinese Balloon Over Country

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 10:08 PM

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of Chinese Balloon Over Country

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the transit of a Chinese balloon over the United States as a violation of the country's sovereignty and denouncing China's alleged surveillance program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the transit of a Chinese balloon over the United States as a violation of the country's sovereignty and denouncing China's alleged surveillance program.

House lawmakers passed the resolution with bipartisan support in a unanimous vote of 419-0.

The resolution condemns the transit of a high-altitude Chinese balloon over the United States last week, which culminated in the US military shooting down the airship once it went over the Atlantic Ocean. The United States alleges the balloon was engaged in surveillance activities, while China claims it was conducting scientific research.

The resolution also denounces the alleged attempts by China to "deceive the international community" through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns.

Moreover, the resolution establishes a new policy of "promptly and decisively" acting to prevent foreign aerial surveillance platforms from violating US sovereignty.

"Instead of taking decisive action before the Chinese Communist Party-controlled balloon invaded our skies, President Biden waited days and allowed it to cross nearly the entire continental United States," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution. "This is unacceptable. China cannot be allowed to send surveillance platforms over the US homeland, in the vicinity of our most sensitive military bases."

The United States is currently in the process of recovering debris from the shot-down airship, which officials claim will be used to increase understanding of Chinese balloons and their function. The resolution also calls on the Biden administration to keep Congress informed on the situation through briefings.

Related Topics

Resolution China Vote United States Congress From

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to ..

Gender Balance Forum, Women in Government Forum to be held at World Government S ..

10 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Polan ..

Share of Russian Oil in Seaborne Supplies to Poland Totaled 13% in 2022 - Operat ..

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2 ..

Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise "ATATURK-XII 2023" concludes at Tarbela

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Se ..

Islamabad declaration to help make roads safer: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq S ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, ci ..

UAE President accepts condolences from Sheikhs, citizens over death of Sheikha M ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden Says No Decision Yet on Visit to Poland, Sil ..

Biden Says No Decision Yet on Visit to Poland, Silent on Prospects for Ukraine T ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.