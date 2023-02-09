US House Passes Resolution Condemning Transit of Chinese Balloon Over Country

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the transit of a Chinese balloon over the United States as a violation of the country's sovereignty and denouncing China's alleged surveillance program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the transit of a Chinese balloon over the United States as a violation of the country's sovereignty and denouncing China's alleged surveillance program.

House lawmakers passed the resolution with bipartisan support in a unanimous vote of 419-0.

The resolution condemns the transit of a high-altitude Chinese balloon over the United States last week, which culminated in the US military shooting down the airship once it went over the Atlantic Ocean. The United States alleges the balloon was engaged in surveillance activities, while China claims it was conducting scientific research.

The resolution also denounces the alleged attempts by China to "deceive the international community" through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns.

Moreover, the resolution establishes a new policy of "promptly and decisively" acting to prevent foreign aerial surveillance platforms from violating US sovereignty.

"Instead of taking decisive action before the Chinese Communist Party-controlled balloon invaded our skies, President Biden waited days and allowed it to cross nearly the entire continental United States," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution. "This is unacceptable. China cannot be allowed to send surveillance platforms over the US homeland, in the vicinity of our most sensitive military bases."

The United States is currently in the process of recovering debris from the shot-down airship, which officials claim will be used to increase understanding of Chinese balloons and their function. The resolution also calls on the Biden administration to keep Congress informed on the situation through briefings.