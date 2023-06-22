Open Menu

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Use Of US Schools To Shelter Immigrants

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 11:30 PM

US House Passes Resolution Condemning Use of US Schools to Shelter Immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to condemn the use of public schools in the United States to shelter immigrants who were not admitted to the country, following instances of the practice in New York City.

House lawmakers passed the resolution in a vote of 223-201.

The resolution "condemns the use of public elementary or secondary school facilities that serve students to provide shelter for aliens who are not admitted to the United States."

In May, New York City officials housed approximately 300 such immigrants in current or former public school gymnasiums. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also announced plans to use as many as 20 public school gymnasiums as overflow housing for immigrants.

"While public outcry ultimately put a stop to this school takeover, a dangerous precedent has been set, and other cities are reportedly looking at putting similar plans in action, such as Chicago," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution.

Such housing efforts will divert educational resources from children already suffering from historic learning loss, the resolution said.

On Wednesday, the National Assessment Governing board released data on test scores for reading and math as part of its long-term trend assessment. The assessment found that average scores for 13-year-olds reached the lowest levels in decades, with a general decline since 2012 and a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Schools should focus on providing the best opportunities to their students instead of taking away access to "safe physical education" and extracurricular activities, Scalise said.

Related Topics

Resolution Education Vote Reading Chicago New York United States May From Best Housing

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

1 hour ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

2 hours ago
PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

2 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

2 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

2 hours ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

2 hours ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

2 hours ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

2 hours ago

More Stories From World