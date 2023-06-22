US House Passes Resolution Condemning Use of US Schools to Shelter Immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to condemn the use of public schools in the United States to shelter immigrants who were not admitted to the country, following instances of the practice in New York City.

House lawmakers passed the resolution in a vote of 223-201.

The resolution "condemns the use of public elementary or secondary school facilities that serve students to provide shelter for aliens who are not admitted to the United States."

In May, New York City officials housed approximately 300 such immigrants in current or former public school gymnasiums. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also announced plans to use as many as 20 public school gymnasiums as overflow housing for immigrants.

"While public outcry ultimately put a stop to this school takeover, a dangerous precedent has been set, and other cities are reportedly looking at putting similar plans in action, such as Chicago," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution.

Such housing efforts will divert educational resources from children already suffering from historic learning loss, the resolution said.

On Wednesday, the National Assessment Governing board released data on test scores for reading and math as part of its long-term trend assessment. The assessment found that average scores for 13-year-olds reached the lowest levels in decades, with a general decline since 2012 and a sharp decline during the COVID-19 pandemic measures.

Schools should focus on providing the best opportunities to their students instead of taking away access to "safe physical education" and extracurricular activities, Scalise said.