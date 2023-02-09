US House Passes Resolution Disapproving of DC Policy Allowing Non-Citizens to Vote

UrduPoint.com

February 09, 2023

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution expressing disapproval of the District of Columbia's (DC) policy of allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections

House lawmakers passed the resolution in a vote of 260-162, with 42 Democrats joining Republicans in support of the measure.

In November, the DC Council passed a bill allowing non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, to vote in the district's elections.

"The Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act disenfranchises American citizens and could have a ripple effect across other large US cities.

To add insult to injury, this legislation makes no exception for foreign nationals or diplomats. This means that representatives from other countries, including agents of the Chinese Communist Party, can vote in DC elections," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the resolution.

Voting is a constitutional right that only American citizens should hold in the United States, Scalise said.

