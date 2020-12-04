UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:50 AM

US House Passes Resolution Expressing Security Concerns Regarding Russia's Prigozhin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution recognizing Russian Businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin and his affiliated entities as a threat to the United States' and its allies' national security.

Resolution 996, passed by voice vote on Thursday afternoon, is not binding, but serves as an expression of the House of Representatives' sentiment.

Prigozhin is accused of having ties to the private military company Wagner Group, which is said to have been involved in the armed conflict in Libya and in other countries.

Prigozhin has denied having any links to the company.

