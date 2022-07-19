UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 04:20 AM

US House Passes Resolution Expressing Support for Sweden, Finland Joining NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution expressing support for Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO.

The House passed the resolution in a 394-18 vote on Monday evening.

The House resolution is symbolic because only the Senate can ratify new NATO members. Each member state of NATO must also ratify Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO.

Finland and Sweden submitted membership applications to NATO in May, ending decades of neutrality in light of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Their membership bids were initially blocked by Turkey, which accused them of supporting "terrorists," referring to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey promised to lift its objections after the country leaders met in Madrid in June and agreed to address Ankara's concerns.

