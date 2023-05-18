US House Passes Resolution Expressing Support for Police, Condemning Effort to Defund Them

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation expressing support for law enforcement officers and condemning efforts to defund police departments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation expressing support for law enforcement officers and condemning efforts to defund police departments.

House lawmakers passed the concurrent resolution in a vote of 301-119, with three members voting present.

Concurrent resolutions, used to express the sentiments of Congress, must be passed by both chambers but do not require a signature from the President.

The resolution "recognizes and appreciates" the dedication of local law enforcement officers and condemns calls to "defund, disband, dismantle, or abolish" police departments, according to the bill text.

The resolution cites purported attempts by "leftist activists and progressive politicians" to defund police departments and encourage "resentment" toward law enforcement.

The House also amended the resolution prior to passage to include language recognizing that police should have rights to legal resources and counsel during probes into alleged misconduct and encouraging states to adopt a "Bill of Rights" to protect law enforcement.