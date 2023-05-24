UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution Repealing Vehicle Emission Rule, Sending Measure To Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a joint resolution nullifying an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule that modifies vehicle emission standards to reduce air pollution, sending the measure to US President Joe Biden, who has said he will veto the legislation.

House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 221-203, mostly along partisan lines. The joint resolution passed the Senate in April.

Last month, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said that Biden would veto the legislation if passed by Congress.

The EPA rule includes emission standards that are "significantly more stringent" and that cover a wider range of heavy-duty engine operations conditions, according to a summary published in the Federal Register.

The rule cuts pollution, boosts public health and advances environmental justice, OMB said in a statement. Ending the rule would result in a loss of at least $36 billion in present value net benefits to society, OMB said.

