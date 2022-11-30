UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution To Avert Nationwide Rail Strike

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 11:32 PM

US House Passes Resolution to Avert Nationwide Rail Strike

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a joint resolution to try to avert a nationwide rail strike that could start next month, with the Senate slated to consider the matter soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a joint resolution to try to avert a nationwide rail strike that could start next month, with the Senate slated to consider the matter soon.

House lawmakers passed the resolution in a vote of 290-137, with most opposition coming from Republican members.

The resolution cites authorities in the US Constitution and Railway Labor Act to compel an agreement between rail workers and carriers. Congress has the authority and responsibility to ensure uninterrupted operation of essential transportation services, the resolution said.

Congress finds that emergency measures are essential to national security and continuity of transportation services by railroads, the resolution said.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to immediately act to avert a nationwide rail strike that could send ripples through the economy. A rail strike, which could begin as early as December 9, could cost the US economy $2 billion per day, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Averting the rail strike is one of several agenda items for Congress to work out in its so-called "lame duck" session before the end of the year, along with passing government funding legislation and the National Defense Authorization Act.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Vote Turkish Lira December Congress From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

FBR achieves historical growth in revenue collecti ..

FBR achieves historical growth in revenue collection during first five months of ..

56 seconds ago
 Russia's GDP Decline Estimated at 2.1% in January- ..

Russia's GDP Decline Estimated at 2.1% in January-October - Economic Development ..

57 seconds ago
 Govt to conduct next elections after completing co ..

Govt to conduct next elections after completing constitutional tenure: Rana Tanv ..

1 minute ago
 Macron welcomed as 'vital ally' as US state visit ..

Macron welcomed as 'vital ally' as US state visit ramps up

2 minutes ago
 Former Italian cycling champion Rebellin killed in ..

Former Italian cycling champion Rebellin killed in road accident

3 minutes ago
 We are in contact with PTI members: Kh Asif

We are in contact with PTI members: Kh Asif

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.