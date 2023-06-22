US House Passes Resolution to Censure Congressman Adam Schiff Over Trump-Russia Claims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution to censure Congressman Adam Schiff over his claims regarding alleged collusion between former US President Donald Trump and Russia in his previous role as head of the House Intelligence Committee.

House lawmakers passed the resolution along party lines on Wednesday in a vote of 213-209, with six members voting present.

"Adam Schiff abused his position as Chair of Intel to lie and lead America through a national nightmare with the fake Russia collusion narrative," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.

Schiff "abused his trust" by alleging that he had evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia that, as subsequent probes have released, never existed, according to the resolution.

Schiff spread false accusations for years and abused his privileged access to classified information, the resolution said.

Moreover, the resolution accuses Schiff of misleading the American people and bringing "disrepute" upon the House of Representatives.

The resolution censures Schiff and directs the House Ethics Committee to conduct an investigation into Schiff's actions.

Censure registers the House's deep disapproval of a member's conduct and provides for public rebuke in the chamber.