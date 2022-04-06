UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution To Uphold NATO Principles, Set Up Democratic Resilience Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution reaffirming support for the founding principles of NATO and calling for the establishment of a Center for Democratic Resilience at the alliance's headquarters.

The House passed the resolution, sponsored by Democratic Representative Gerald Connolly, in a vote of 362 in favor to 63 against. Connolly also serves as President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

The resolution calls on US President Joe Biden to promote the adoption of a new NATO strategic concept that clarifies the alliance's shared democratic values and the commitment to enhancing democratic institutions within member and member-aspiring states as well as partner states.

The resolution comes amid increased engagement of NATO member states due to Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine. The alliance has bolstered its force posture along its eastern flank and increased communication between its leaders.

