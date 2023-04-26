UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution Urging China To Free American Arrested For Alleged Drug Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 05:10 AM

US House Passes Resolution Urging China to Free American Arrested for Alleged Drug Crimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on China to release American citizen Mark Swidan, who was sentenced to death on drug charges in 2019.

House lawmakers passed the resolution on Tuesday in a vote of 418-0, with two-thirds support required for passage.

Swidan, an American from Texas, was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2012 and indicted on charges linked to an alleged criminal conspiracy to manufacture and traffic drugs alongside 11 other individuals.

In 2019, China sentenced Swidan to death, which the Americans appealed.

According to evidence evaluated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, no drugs were ever found on Swidan or in his hotel room, Swidan was not in China during the time of the alleged offenses and the prosecution never produced any forensic evidence.

Moreover, the 11 individuals indicted in relation to the conspiracy could not identify Swidan.

China has denied US diplomats full consular access to Swidan, as well as denied family members the ability to contact him.

The resolution alleges that Swidan is subject to inhumane conditions, including sleep deprivation, physical and psychological abuse.

The resolution demands China immediately release Swidan and condemns the government for refusing to provide him with access to his family and US diplomats. The resolution also calls on the US government to "deepen and prioritize" efforts to secure Swidan's release.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Drugs China Vote Hotel Traffic Criminals 2019 Family From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

6 hours ago
 Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Gu ..

Colombia president denies expelling Venezuela's Guaido

6 hours ago
 British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Kor ..

British American Tobacco to Pay $629Mln for N. Korea Sanctions Violations - Just ..

6 hours ago
 Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer ..

Russia's PhosAgro Significantly Boosted Fertilizer Exports to Asia, Africa in 20 ..

6 hours ago
 Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Rus ..

Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Russian Oil - Russian Trade Missi ..

6 hours ago
 Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: ..

Lavrov on Depleted Uranium Shells Sent to Ukraine: One Must Be Aware of Responsi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.