US House Passes Resolution Urging China to Free American Arrested for Alleged Drug Crimes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution calling on China to release American citizen Mark Swidan, who was sentenced to death on drug charges in 2019.

House lawmakers passed the resolution on Tuesday in a vote of 418-0, with two-thirds support required for passage.

Swidan, an American from Texas, was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2012 and indicted on charges linked to an alleged criminal conspiracy to manufacture and traffic drugs alongside 11 other individuals.

In 2019, China sentenced Swidan to death, which the Americans appealed.

According to evidence evaluated by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, no drugs were ever found on Swidan or in his hotel room, Swidan was not in China during the time of the alleged offenses and the prosecution never produced any forensic evidence.

Moreover, the 11 individuals indicted in relation to the conspiracy could not identify Swidan.

China has denied US diplomats full consular access to Swidan, as well as denied family members the ability to contact him.

The resolution alleges that Swidan is subject to inhumane conditions, including sleep deprivation, physical and psychological abuse.

The resolution demands China immediately release Swidan and condemns the government for refusing to provide him with access to his family and US diplomats. The resolution also calls on the US government to "deepen and prioritize" efforts to secure Swidan's release.