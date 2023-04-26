UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Resolution Urging Expansion Of Abraham Accords, Normalization Of Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 06:26 PM

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords, as well as calling on other countries to normalize relations with Israel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords, as well as calling on other countries to normalize relations with Israel.

House lawmakers passed the resolution on Tuesday in a vote of 401-19.

In late 2020 and early 2021, Israel reached agreements with countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco to normalize relations, known collectively as the Abraham Accords.

The resolution encourages bolstering the Abraham Accords and urges other nations to normalize relations with Israel.

The resolution calls for countries to ensure that existing agreements reap "tangible security and economic benefits" for the countries and the region.

The resolution also encourages the United States and Israel to continue deepening bilateral cooperation across a range of economic, security and civilian issues.

In addition, the resolution reaffirms US support for security assistance to Israel.

