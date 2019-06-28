US House Passes Senate Border Emergency Funding Bill, Heads to Trump for Signature

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The US House of Representatives approved a Senate-passed bill to provide $4.6 billion for southern border humanitarian assistance, which now heads to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The House voted 305-102 on Thursday to pass the Senate's version of House Resolution 3401, also known as the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act.

Trump praised the bipartisan effort to pass the bill and encouraged lawmakers to continue to work together to eliminate loopholes in the US immigration system and to fix the asylum process in the United States.

Trump also praised Mexico for helping the United States deter the flow of immigrants heading to the United States.