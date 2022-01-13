UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Voting Rights Bill, Sends Measure To Senate For Consideration

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:26 PM

US House Passes Voting Rights Bill, Sends Measure to Senate for Consideration

The US House of Representatives on Thursday moved forward the voting rights legislation championed by the Biden administration for final consideration by the Senate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Thursday moved forward the voting rights legislation championed by the Biden administration for final consideration by the Senate.

The House of Representatives passed the bill in a 220-203 vote.

"Today is a big day for our democracy and a big day in the House of Representatives. Today, the House will make a major step towards defending our democracy as we vote to send the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act to the Senate for urgent consideration," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday.

The voting rights legislation was designed by Democrats to counter some state bills passed last year in Republican-run states that restrict mail-in voting and give more power to elected officials over counting ballots.

The bill will face a harder road to passage in the Senate, where a debate has been sparked about changing the chamber's filibuster rules to allow for easier passage by Democrats - a move backed by President and former Senator Joe Biden.

Republicans have said the Democrats' bill seeks to federalize elections in the United States and give the Democratic party a significant edge in future elections.

