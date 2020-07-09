UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Plans To 'Counter' Trump Withdrawal From WHO In Next Funding Bill - Pelosi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

US House Plans to 'Counter' Trump Withdrawal From WHO in Next Funding Bill - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives plans to include funding for renewed or continued participation of the United States in the World Health Organization (WHO) next year in the upcoming appropriations bill they are drafting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I think the president's withdrawal from the World Health Organization is senseless," Pelosi told a press conference. "It doesn't become effective until next summer (July 2021). We will be addressing it in our next appropriations bill to counter that [US withdrawal].

"

According to a congressional resolution upon joining the body in 1948, the United States can exit the WHO on a one-year notice provided that its financial obligations are met in full for the organization's current fiscal year.

In March, President Donald Trump announced that he wanted the United States to quit the WHO weeks after the organization had declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Trump said the WHO had been under pressure from China to mislead the world after the virus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

Related Topics

Resolution World China Trump Wuhan Nancy United States March July December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

3 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

3 hours ago

Global coronavirus deaths pass 550,000: AFP tally

3 minutes ago

Russia arrests governor over murders, sparking par ..

3 minutes ago

YouTube doesn't need to tattle on film pirates, sa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.