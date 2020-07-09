US House Plans to 'Counter' Trump Withdrawal From WHO in Next Funding Bill - Pelosi

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives plans to include funding for renewed or continued participation of the United States in the World Health Organization (WHO) next year in the upcoming appropriations bill they are drafting, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"I think the president's withdrawal from the World Health Organization is senseless," Pelosi told a press conference. "It doesn't become effective until next summer (July 2021). We will be addressing it in our next appropriations bill to counter that [US withdrawal].

"

According to a congressional resolution upon joining the body in 1948, the United States can exit the WHO on a one-year notice provided that its financial obligations are met in full for the organization's current fiscal year.

In March, President Donald Trump announced that he wanted the United States to quit the WHO weeks after the organization had declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Trump said the WHO had been under pressure from China to mislead the world after the virus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.