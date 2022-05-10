UrduPoint.com

US House Plans To Vote On Nearly $40Bln Aid Package For Ukraine On Tuesday - Reports

Published May 10, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The US House of Representatives plans to vote on a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday to support the country's armed forces and economy amid Russia's special military operation, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Democratic aides.

Lawmakers hope to bring the package to the House floor on Tuesday for a vote, fulfilling President Joe Biden's request to quickly pass an aid package for Ukraine.

Biden in April asked Congress to pass a $33 billion aid package, which included requests for $20.4 billion in military aid, $8.5 billion in economic aid, and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance. The Congressional plan adds an additional $3.4 billion in defense aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian aid, according to the report.

