US House Prices Rose Nearly 10% Year-Over-Year In October - Federal Housing Finance Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) House prices in the United States increased by nearly 10% year-over-year in October, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said on Tuesday.

"House prices rose 9.8% from October 2021 to October 2022," FHFA said in a statement.

However, house prices have seen two consecutive months of near-zero appreciation, FHFA Supervisory Economist Nataliya Polkovnichenko said in the statement.

Higher mortgage rates continue to put downward pressure on demand, weakening house price growth, the statement said.

The 9.8% rise is the first 12-month growth rate below 10% after 24 consecutive months of double-digit appreciation rates, the statement added.

FHFA is set to release its next Housing Price Index report on January 31, 2023, including monthly data through November 2022.

