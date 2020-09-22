UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Probe Finds Deficient Conditions At Migrant Detention Centers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:30 AM

US House Probe Finds Deficient Conditions at Migrant Detention Centers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The House Homeland Security Committee published a report on Monday that found that US immigration enforcement agencies failed to correct deficiencies in conditions at migrant detention facilities.

"DHS [Department of Homeland Security], including ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], has several tools at its disposal to identify and correct deficiencies in conditions at ICE detention facilities," the report said. "In practice, unfortunately, these tools frequently leave deficiencies unidentified and uncorrected."

The report said the DHS oversight programs of ICE detention facilities are too infrequent and pre-announced, which give detention facilities time to prepare for inspections.

The report also found that DHS has few mechanisms to enforce corrections and rarely uses them. In addition, the report said ICE contracts with private contractors that are poorly equipped and do not meet the agency's own detention standards.

The report also said migrant detainees in ICE custody lack medical, dental and mental health care, including lack of protection from COVID-19.

Other deficiencies include a lack of legal and translation services, and unsanitary conditions, the report said.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the release that he hopes DHS officials will work quick to address the problems pointed out in the report.

Related Topics

Thompson From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

33 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

28 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

28 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

29 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.