US House Probe Finds Deficient Conditions at Migrant Detention Centers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The House Homeland Security Committee published a report on Monday that found that US immigration enforcement agencies failed to correct deficiencies in conditions at migrant detention facilities.

"DHS [Department of Homeland Security], including ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], has several tools at its disposal to identify and correct deficiencies in conditions at ICE detention facilities," the report said. "In practice, unfortunately, these tools frequently leave deficiencies unidentified and uncorrected."

The report said the DHS oversight programs of ICE detention facilities are too infrequent and pre-announced, which give detention facilities time to prepare for inspections.

The report also found that DHS has few mechanisms to enforce corrections and rarely uses them. In addition, the report said ICE contracts with private contractors that are poorly equipped and do not meet the agency's own detention standards.

The report also said migrant detainees in ICE custody lack medical, dental and mental health care, including lack of protection from COVID-19.

Other deficiencies include a lack of legal and translation services, and unsanitary conditions, the report said.

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in the release that he hopes DHS officials will work quick to address the problems pointed out in the report.