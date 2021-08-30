US House Proposed 2022 Defense Bill Includes $275Mln for Ukraine Security Aid - Summary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) US House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith on Monday released a summary of his 2022 defense bill proposal that includes $275 for security assistance to Ukraine and $175 million for an initiative to ensure Baltic security.

"Includes $275 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides support and assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an increase of $25 million above the budget request," the summary said. "Includes $175 million for the Baltic Security Initiative (BSI)."