WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has provided former President Donald Trump's Federal tax records for the last six years to the US House of Representatives, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a Treasury Department spokesperson.

Last week, the US Supreme Court rejected Trump's effort to block the US House Ways and Means Committee to obtain his tax records for the last six years.

With today's action, the IRS complied with a court order to provide the specified documents to Congress, the report said.

The Ways and Means Committee, currently led by Democrats, has been trying to obtain Trump's personal and corporate tax records for years. The obtained records cover the time of Trump's holding office, the report said.

All obtained materials are not expected to be published in the near future, the report added.