US House Refers Resolution to Expel Congressman Santos to Ethics Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives referred legislation to expel Congressman George Santos from the chamber to the House Ethics Committee, following a number of controversies and probes into his alleged misconduct.

House lawmakers on Wednesday voted to refer a resolution to expel Santos to the ethics panel in a vote of 221-204.

Earlier this month, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 Federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and lying to Congress.

Santos has said he plans to run for re-election and will not resign, despite the indictment. The lawmaker is set to appear in court on June 30.