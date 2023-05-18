US House Refers Resolution To Expel Congressman Santos To Ethics Committee
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives referred legislation to expel Congressman George Santos from the chamber to the House Ethics Committee, following a number of controversies and probes into his alleged misconduct.
House lawmakers on Wednesday voted to refer a resolution to expel Santos to the ethics panel in a vote of 221-204.
Earlier this month, Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 Federal criminal charges, including wire fraud, money laundering and lying to Congress.
Santos has said he plans to run for re-election and will not resign, despite the indictment. The lawmaker is set to appear in court on June 30.