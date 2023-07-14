US House Rejects NDAA Amendments to Decrease Aid to Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives rejected amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to block and reduce future US security assistance, as the lower chamber of Congress continues to develop their final version of the legislation.

House lawmakers have considered hundreds of amendments to their version of the NDAA this week, which they will need to reconcile with the Senate version. The lawmakers rejected two amendments Thursday evening to reduce support for Ukraine as part of the $886 defense policy bill.

The House rejected an amendment from Congressman Matt Gaetz to prohibit Federal funds from being made available to provide security assistance to Ukraine. The lower chamber also rejected an amendment offered by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove $300 million in funding for Ukraine from the bill.

The House also rejected an amendment from Greene to block the creation of a "Center of Excellence" in Ukraine.

Additionally, the House rejected amendments from other lawmakers to require the Biden administration to provide Congress with a detailed strategy for US involvement in Ukraine and end an extension of lend-lease authority to Ukraine.

Greene has introduced amendments to the NDAA directing US President Joe Biden to exit the NATO alliance and to block the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, although those amendments have not yet been considered.

The White House said that Biden generally supports the NDAA's passage, but urges lawmakers to reconsider some provisions, such as increased oversight of aid to Ukraine.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have expressed a desire for Congress to pass the legislation before their August recess.

The NDAA sets the agencies responsible for defense activities and their recommended funding levels, as well as policies related to how such spends can be spent.

The House on Thursday did approve an amendment to prohibit the Defense Department from reimbursing expenses for abortion services. US Senator Tommy Tuberville has placed a hold on Biden administration nominees in protest of new Pentagon abortion policies supporting the practice.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has discussed concerns about military readiness impacts from the holds with Tuberville and hopes he lifts the holds, according to the Defense Department.