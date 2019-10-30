US House Releases Impeachment Resolution Ahead of Thursday Vote

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Democrats in the US House of Representatives released on Tuesday the text of a resolution that outlines the further developments in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

"The chair of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence shall designate an open hearing or hearings pursuant to this section," the resolution says.

The resolution authorizes several congressional committees to complete their investigations in order to determine whether the House of Representatives has sufficient basis to exercise its constitutional power to impeach Trump.

The resolution also provides a list of lawmakers who may question witnesses during the impeachment hearings.

The vote on the resolution is expected to take place on Thursday, according to reports.

On September 24, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry over a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.