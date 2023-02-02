UrduPoint.com

US House Removes Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affairs Panel Over Controversial Remarks

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 11:47 PM

US House Removes Congresswoman Omar From Foreign Affairs Panel Over Controversial Remarks

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution removing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her controversial remarks on issues including the relationship between Israel and the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution removing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her controversial remarks on issues including the relationship between Israel and the United States.

The House passed the resolution removing Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee in a vote of 218-211 along partisan lines.

The resolution accuses Omar of advancing anti-Semitic tropes, including a February 2019 comment claiming the Jewish lobby was buying political support in the United States.

"It's all about the Benjamins ($100 bills), baby," Omar is quoted as having said on the relations between the two countries.

The resolution also cites a comment from March 2019, accusing Omar of having "trivialized" the September 11, 2001 terror attacks against the United States by describing them as "some people did something.

"

The Foreign Affairs Committee is viewed by other nations as speaking for Congress and Omar's comments have brought "dishonor" to the House of Representatives, the resolution said.

"I didn't come to Congress to be silent... My leadership and voice will not be diminished if I am not on this committee for one term. My voice will get louder and stronger and my leadership will be celebrated around the world as it has been," Omar said during remarks on the resolution.

On Tuesday, Omar, who was born in Somalia but fled as a child to the United States under refugee status, announced the forming of a US-Africa Policy Working Group amid the uncertainty of her place on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The working group will focus on consistent engagement with experts and policymakers working with and in Africa, Omar said.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Resolution World Israel Vote United States February March September Congress 2019 Jew All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

11 minutes ago
 Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price sky ..

Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price skyrockets

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 to meet challenges, invites I ..

7 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Tr ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Trip to Visit Taiwan

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on U ..

UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on Ukraine February 24 - Spokesper ..

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review PKLI matte ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.