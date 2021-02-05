UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Removes Republican Lawmaker From Committees For Pushing Conspiracy Theories

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:00 AM

US House Removes Republican Lawmaker From Committees for Pushing Conspiracy Theories

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US House of Representatives has removed newly-elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Greene from serving on committees after she pushed conspiracy theories about the September 11 attacks, school shootings, and that California's worst wildfire in 2018 was started by Jewish-financed lasers from space, among others.

The House on Thursday voted 230-199 to approve the resolution to remove Greene from serving on House committees.

Greene embraces views of the QAanon movement, which promotes numerous conspiracy theories including claims that former President Donald Trump was battling a network of pedophiles in the Democratic Party and the US establishment at large. However, she recently expressed regret over her past statements promoting these conspiracy theories.

Related Topics

Resolution Trump September 2018 From

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

3 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

4 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

5 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

6 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.