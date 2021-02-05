US House Removes Republican Lawmaker From Committees for Pushing Conspiracy Theories

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The US House of Representatives has removed newly-elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Greene from serving on committees after she pushed conspiracy theories about the September 11 attacks, school shootings, and that California's worst wildfire in 2018 was started by Jewish-financed lasers from space, among others.

The House on Thursday voted 230-199 to approve the resolution to remove Greene from serving on House committees.

Greene embraces views of the QAanon movement, which promotes numerous conspiracy theories including claims that former President Donald Trump was battling a network of pedophiles in the Democratic Party and the US establishment at large. However, she recently expressed regret over her past statements promoting these conspiracy theories.