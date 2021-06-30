UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Repeals 1991 Authorization For Use Of Military Force Against Iraq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

US House Repeals 1991 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed two bills to repeal the authorities it gave to the president to launch the 1991 war against Iraq and to fight communism in the middle East.

A bipartisan majority of lawmakers voted in favor of HR 3261, which would repeal the 1991 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) that allowed then-President George H. W. Bush to deploy troops to implement a United Nations resolution demanding Iraq leave Kuwait.

The legislation remains active today in what some lawmakers have called an open-ended authorization for war in the country.

The House on Tuesday also approved a bill to repeal a measure that gave the United States the authority to defend Middle Eastern countries from armed aggression by any communist country, such as the former Soviet Union.

The measure was enacted 64 years ago under the Dwight Eisenhower administration, which was concerned the Soviet Union would try to fill the power vacuum in the Middle East after the Suez Crisis.

Both measures will head to the Senate for consideration.

Lawmakers have in recent months begun an effort to repeal decades-old AUMFs, with the US House voting last week to repeal the 2002 AUMF in Iraq.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate United Nations Iraq Kuwait Suez George United States Middle East Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister GB appreciated for presenting hist ..

11 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

2 hours ago

US Urges North Korea to Release All Abducted Japan ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court directs PWD DG to promote off ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.