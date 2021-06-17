US House Repeals 2002 Authorization For Military Force Against Iraq

The Democratic-led US House of Representatives voted 268-161 to revoke a 2002 law that allowed then-President George W. Bush to invade Iraq, a step supporters argued is no longer needed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Democratic-led US House of Representatives voted 268-161 to revoke a 2002 law that allowed then-President George W. Bush to invade Iraq, a step supporters argued is no longer needed.

With voting still underway, 219 Democrats and 49 Republican lawmakers voted in favor of the resolution, while 160 Republicans and one Democrat against it.