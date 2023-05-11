UrduPoint.com

US House Republican Introduces Bill To Reform Pentagon, Prevent Further 'Politicization'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 11:09 PM

US House Republican Mike Waltz on Thursday introduced legislation to push for reforms of the Pentagon that he says will stop its politicization and boost military readiness

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) US House Republican Mike Waltz on Thursday introduced legislation to push for reforms of the Pentagon that he says will stop its politicization and boost military readiness.

"On Thursday, U.S. Congressman Mike Waltz (FL-6) introduced the Working to Address Recruiting and Retention to Improve Our Readiness (WARRIOR) Act that will provide much-needed reforms to prevent the Biden Administration from further politicizing the Department of Defense and improve military readiness," his office said in a statement.

Waltz, who chairs the House Armed Services Committee Readiness Subcommittee, argued that under the Biden administration, the Pentagon has become more politicized, which harms US military readiness.

He also expressed frustration that young Americans do not want to enlist, describing the situation as "the worst recruiting crisis" since the Vietnam War.

"The reforms proposed in this legislation will restore a merit-based culture to our ranks, audit unnecessary and political DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs, and require cost-benefit analysis reports for green-energy focused proposals," the lawmaker said.

The proposed legislation requires an audit of the programs by the Pentagon. It also directs the secretary of defense to submit a report to Congress with a description of the purpose of each program.

