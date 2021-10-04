US House Republican Jeff Fortenberry Says FBI Prosecuting Him on 'Bogus' Charge - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry said in a now-deleted website that the FBI was prosecuting him on bogus charges related to illegal foreign campaign contributions, Axios reported on Monday

"Biden's FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge! Unlike Swamp Creature Nancy Pelosi, I'm a principled conservative who has never abused my seat in Congress to get wealthy. And right now I'm facing the Deep State's bottomless pockets," a copy of the website archived prior to deletion said.

Records from the House clerk reportedly show that Fortenberry set up a website to raise funds for legal fees on August 27. A spokesperson for Fortenberry said that the investigation is related to illegal campaign contributions from Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Chagoury, a foreign national prohibited by federal law from contributing to any US elections, paid $1.8 million in March to settle a probe into campaign finance violations. He admitted to making $180,000 in illegal contributions to political candidates.

It is unclear what charges are being brought against Fortenberry by the FBI, but Federal Elections Commission records show that his campaign retained a legal team specializing in white-collar criminal defense. The campaign reported paying the firm $25,000 in June - their largest-ever payment for legal services.

Fortenberry, a Republican representing Nebraska's 1st District, is the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee's agriculture panel. He was also part of the envoy sent to Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

