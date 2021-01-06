U.S. House Republican Kevin Brady tests positive for COVID-19 after vaccination

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :U.S. Representative Kevin Brady tweeted on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"Tonite, the Office of House Physician informed me that I've tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined," Brady said.

"As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day. Begin treatment tomorrow. Shld be fine." Sixty-five-year-old Brady, the top Republican on the House of Representatives tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, is the second House member to report testing positive for the virus this week.

Representative Kay Granger, 77, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, has also tested positive for the virus, her aide said on Monday.

Dozens of lawmakers in Congress have tested positive or were presumed to have had COVID-19 over the past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 21 million Americans and killed more than 357,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.