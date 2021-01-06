UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. House Republican Kevin Brady Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Vaccination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:05 PM

U.S. House Republican Kevin Brady tests positive for COVID-19 after vaccination

U.S. Representative Kevin Brady tweeted on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :U.S. Representative Kevin Brady tweeted on Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"Tonite, the Office of House Physician informed me that I've tested positive for Covid 19 & am quarantined," Brady said.

"As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec 18 & also recently tested negative for Covid on New Years Day. Begin treatment tomorrow. Shld be fine." Sixty-five-year-old Brady, the top Republican on the House of Representatives tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, is the second House member to report testing positive for the virus this week.

Representative Kay Granger, 77, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, has also tested positive for the virus, her aide said on Monday.

Dozens of lawmakers in Congress have tested positive or were presumed to have had COVID-19 over the past year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has infected over 21 million Americans and killed more than 357,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Fine Congress From Top Million

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 1,047 new COVID-19 cases, total t ..

30 seconds ago

World's first sufi-opera singer Saira Peter to rel ..

32 seconds ago

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases hit new daily record ahead ..

33 seconds ago

Dollar down as Democrats close in on Senate but eq ..

35 seconds ago

Two People Killed, 20 Missing as Boat Capsizes in ..

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan adds 144 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.