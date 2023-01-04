US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that he believes he will be elected speaker despite a small number of Republican congressmen currently blocking his path.

The Republican-majority House for a fourth time failed to elect a House speaker on Wednesday afternoon.

"We can go through every name in the conference, at the end of the day we'll be able to get there," McCarthy told reporters outside the House chamber.

McCarthy said it doesn't matter if he loses more support from Republican colleagues in the fourth round of votes to elect a House Speaker because he still holds an overwhelming majority of votes.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy nominated Byron Donalds to be speaker and he received at least 20 votes in support of his nomination.

On Tuesday, the House failed to elect a House speaker after three rounds of votes, a situation that marks the first time in a century that the House of Representatives has not selected a speaker on the first ballot.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump called on all Republican Congressmen to elect McCarthy as the next House speaker.