UrduPoint.com

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) US House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that he believes he will be elected speaker despite a small number of Republican congressmen currently blocking his path.

The Republican-majority House for a fourth time failed to elect a House speaker on Wednesday afternoon.

"We can go through every name in the conference, at the end of the day we'll be able to get there," McCarthy told reporters outside the House chamber.

McCarthy said it doesn't matter if he loses more support from Republican colleagues in the fourth round of votes to elect a House Speaker because he still holds an overwhelming majority of votes.

Republican Congressman Chip Roy nominated Byron Donalds to be speaker and he received at least 20 votes in support of his nomination.

On Tuesday, the House failed to elect a House speaker after three rounds of votes, a situation that marks the first time in a century that the House of Representatives has not selected a speaker on the first ballot.

Earlier on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump called on all Republican Congressmen to elect McCarthy as the next House speaker.

Related Topics

Century Trump Chamber All From

Recent Stories

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

38 minutes ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

39 minutes ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

39 minutes ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

39 minutes ago
 Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from Ch ..

Why monitor wastewater of flights arriving from China for Covid?

39 minutes ago
 Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest leve ..

Oil prices dive, Europe gas price hits lowest level since 2021

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.