UrduPoint.com

US House Republican Leader Says $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Failure Of Appropriations Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 10:15 PM

US House Republican Leader Says $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Failure of Appropriations Process

The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the US government in 2023 represents a failure of the congressional appropriations process, US House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill to fund the US government in 2023 represents a failure of the congressional appropriations process, US House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday.

"This is a monstrosity that is one of the most shameful acts I've ever seen in this body. The appropriations process has failed the American public," McCarthy said during remarks on the House floor. "This current debate isn't just about bad policy, it's a slap in the face to every American that voted."

McCarthy reiterated his call to wait until the new Congress starts next year to pass a comprehensive budget. Republicans won control of the House in the November midterm elections and will have a narrow majority beginning with the next session.

McCarthy and other House Republicans also threatened to impede the future legislative efforts of any member who voted in favor of the omnibus spending bill.

On Thursday, the Senate passed the omnibus bill in the final vote of the 117th Congress. The House must pass the bill by the end of Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

The legislation provides approximately $858 billion in US defense funding. Earlier in the "lame duck" session, Congress passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which approved $847.3 billion in defense spending and served as a legislative vehicle for $10.6 billion more outside of its jurisdiction for a total of $857.9 billion.

McCarthy said the Republican-led House will be less willing to provide a "blank check" to Ukraine, with colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene leading calls for an audit of US taxpayer funding to the regime in Kiev.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Vote Budget Threatened Vehicle Kiev November Congress Government Billion

Recent Stories

Murad reviews arrangements for Benazir's 15th mart ..

Murad reviews arrangements for Benazir's 15th martyrdom anniversary

46 seconds ago
 SBBUVAS to start smart classes

SBBUVAS to start smart classes

5 minutes ago
 US Kills 6 Al-Shabab Terrorists in Strike in Somal ..

US Kills 6 Al-Shabab Terrorists in Strike in Somalia - AFRICOM

6 minutes ago
 French Railway Unions Call Off Strike During New Y ..

French Railway Unions Call Off Strike During New Year's Weekend

6 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso orders UN coordinator to leave

Burkina Faso orders UN coordinator to leave

6 minutes ago
 Census vital for better planning in various sector ..

Census vital for better planning in various sectors: Commissioner Quetta Divisio ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.