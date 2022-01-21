UrduPoint.com

US House Republican Leaders Give Biden 'F' For Performance During First Year In Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US House Republican Leaders Give Biden 'F' for Performance During First Year in Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US House Republican leaders have given President Joe Biden an 'F' failing grade for his performance through his first year of office, including his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, energy issues and tensions with Russia, Republican Whip Steve Scalise told a press conference on Thursday.

"Joe Biden would get an 'F' for Failure," Scalise said. "People are longing for a year ago when people were paying less than $2 a gallon we were undercutting Russia and OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries)."

US House Minority LeKevin McCarthy said Biden's policies had wrecked the US economy, unleashed the worst inflation in more than 40 years and sent the border immigration crisis and proliferation of lethal drugs flowing into the country from China through Mexico out of control.

The American people had now experienced "one party socialist rule for one year ...(with) 1.8 million coming here illegally the fentanyl coming across the border. There's enough fentanyl in America today to kill every person (in the country) seven times over," McCarthy said.

Supermarket shelves were empty as Biden had still failed to solve the supply chain crisis, gasoline and other energy prices were soaring out of control and Biden had canceled the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada while giving Russia the go-ahead to complete and open its own Nord Stream 2 into Western Europe, McCarthy added.

