US House Republican Leaders Request Whistleblower in Impeachment Probe to Testify Publicly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US House Minority Leader Michael McCaul along with congressmen Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes in a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff called for the whistleblower in the Trump-Ukraine scandal to testify publicly before Congress.

"As the so-called impeachment inquiry gathers information that contradicts the employee's allegations, we ask that you arrange for the committees to receive public testimony from the employee and all individuals he or she relied upon in formulating the complaint," the lawmakers said in the letter on Wednesday.

The lawmakers said Schiff earlier claimed that the whistleblower in question would provide "unfiltered" testimony soon. However, they said Schiff then reversed course following revelations that the employee had a bias against President Donald Trump.

The Republican lawmakers said the failure to arrange public testimony of the anonymous whistleblower to House investigators may be considered as evidence of Schiff's denial of fairness and due process.

On September 24, US House Democrats launched an impeachment probe over a whistleblower complaint that claimed US President Donald Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call into investigating Joe and Hunter Biden for corruption.

Trump has denied the allegations of misconduct, released the transcript of the call and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

