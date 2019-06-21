US House Republican Leaders Urge Trump to Take Action Against Iran Over Drone Shootdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and several other Republican leaders in a joint statement called on the Trump administration to take action against Iran over the downing of an American drone.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said earlier on Thursday that they shot down a US surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, an assertion denied by Washington. This comes after recent attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the United States blamed on Iran, allegations Iran has categorically rejected.

"This provocation comes a week after they [Iran] attacked and destroyed two commercial tankers in international waters. There must be a measured response to these actions," the lawmakers said on Thursday.