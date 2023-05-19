US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Information on Remote Work Impacts - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A group of US House Republicans sent letters to 25 federal government agencies requesting information on current rates of remote work and its potential impact on performance, the House Oversight Committee said in a statement on Friday.

"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer... and Oversight Committee Republicans sent letters to 25 federal agencies to conduct oversight over telework and remote work rates and policies. In the letter, the lawmakers request information on the level of telework and remote work currently taking place at the agencies and how its impact on performance and service delivery is being tracked," the statement said.

The Biden administration has allowed federal agencies to continue levels of remote work that are significantly higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

However, there is no current data or evidence concerning the practice's impact on agency performance, the statement also said.

The Office of Management and Budget recently issued guidelines to federal agencies that seek to improve organizational health and performance, although agencies should have already compiled relevant data based on existing statutes, the statement noted.

"Federal workers must show up to work in-person and the Oversight Committee will hold agencies accountable when their employees do not show up for work for the American people," House Oversight Committee James Comer said in the statement.

The lawmakers sent letters to Biden administration officials, including General Services Administration head Robin Carnahan, Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja and US Attorney General Merrick Garland.