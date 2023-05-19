UrduPoint.com

US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies For Information On Remote Work Impacts - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:32 PM

US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Information on Remote Work Impacts - Statement

A group of US House Republicans sent letters to 25 federal government agencies requesting information on current rates of remote work and its potential impact on performance, the House Oversight Committee said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A group of US House Republicans sent letters to 25 federal government agencies requesting information on current rates of remote work and its potential impact on performance, the House Oversight Committee said in a statement on Friday.

"House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer... and Oversight Committee Republicans sent letters to 25 federal agencies to conduct oversight over telework and remote work rates and policies. In the letter, the lawmakers request information on the level of telework and remote work currently taking place at the agencies and how its impact on performance and service delivery is being tracked," the statement said.

The Biden administration has allowed federal agencies to continue levels of remote work that are significantly higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

However, there is no current data or evidence concerning the practice's impact on agency performance, the statement also said.

The Office of Management and Budget recently issued guidelines to federal agencies that seek to improve organizational health and performance, although agencies should have already compiled relevant data based on existing statutes, the statement noted.

"Federal workers must show up to work in-person and the Oversight Committee will hold agencies accountable when their employees do not show up for work for the American people," House Oversight Committee James Comer said in the statement.

The lawmakers sent letters to Biden administration officials, including General Services Administration head Robin Carnahan, Office of Personnel Management Director Kiran Ahuja and US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Related Topics

Budget Government

Recent Stories

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focu ..

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focus

3 minutes ago
 Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas a ..

Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas as death toll rises

1 minute ago
 UAE President directs Ministry of Community Develo ..

UAE President directs Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water &amp; E ..

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effect ..

Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effective - European Commission

6 minutes ago
 Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims ..

Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims

6 minutes ago
 Sindh announces summer vacation from June 1 to Jul ..

Sindh announces summer vacation from June 1 to July 31

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.