Open Menu

US House Republicans Back Lawsuit Against White House's Social Media 'Censorship' - Jordan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

US House Republicans Back Lawsuit Against White House's Social Media 'Censorship' - Jordan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) House Republicans have backed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor free speech, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told Fox news on Tuesday.

"The extensive investigation of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has uncovered smoking gun documents showing how Big Tech and Big Government worked together to stifle free speech online," Jordan said.

Republicans on the House Judiciary's Subcommittee on Government Weaponization, which Jordan also chairs, filed an amicus brief on Monday in the Missouri vs. Biden case, along with the "smoking gun documents" that allegedly show the Biden administration coercing Facebook into censoring information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The states of Missouri and Louisiana are suing the Biden administration for allegedly violating free speech by requesting social media companies remove misinformation.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Government

Recent Stories

More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

21 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

36 minutes ago
 NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

1 hour ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

1 hour ago
Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

1 hour ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

2 hours ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

2 hours ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From World