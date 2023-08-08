WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) House Republicans have backed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for allegedly colluding with social media companies to censor free speech, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told Fox news on Tuesday.

"The extensive investigation of the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government has uncovered smoking gun documents showing how Big Tech and Big Government worked together to stifle free speech online," Jordan said.

Republicans on the House Judiciary's Subcommittee on Government Weaponization, which Jordan also chairs, filed an amicus brief on Monday in the Missouri vs. Biden case, along with the "smoking gun documents" that allegedly show the Biden administration coercing Facebook into censoring information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The states of Missouri and Louisiana are suing the Biden administration for allegedly violating free speech by requesting social media companies remove misinformation.