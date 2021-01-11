UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Republicans Block Democrats' Resolution Urging Pence To Remove Trump From Office

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

US House Republicans Block Democrats' Resolution Urging Pence to Remove Trump From Office

US House Republicans on Monday blocked an attempt by the chamber's Democrats to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) US House Republicans on Monday blocked an attempt by the chamber's Democrats to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

House Democrats asked the chamber to bring the resolution to a swift vote by unanimous consent, but Republicans objected to the move, meaning that lawmakers will first have to go through several procedural steps before the measure can be passed.

House Democrats have said that if Pence does not take action to remove Trump, they will begin a process of impeaching him for inciting last week's deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

Related Topics

Resolution Vote Trump Chamber Democrats From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

1 minute ago

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

2 minutes ago

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

32 minutes ago

Dense fog to prevail in city Lahore

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.