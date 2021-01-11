US House Republicans Block Democrats' Resolution Urging Pence to Remove Trump From Office

US House Republicans on Monday blocked an attempt by the chamber's Democrats to pass a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office

House Democrats asked the chamber to bring the resolution to a swift vote by unanimous consent, but Republicans objected to the move, meaning that lawmakers will first have to go through several procedural steps before the measure can be passed.

House Democrats have said that if Pence does not take action to remove Trump, they will begin a process of impeaching him for inciting last week's deadly insurrection at the Capitol.