US House Republicans Block Rules Resolution Following Debt Ceiling, Gun Bill Disputes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) A dozen Republican lawmakers associated with the House Freedom Caucus blocked a procedural rules vote on Tuesday, following a dispute with House Republican leadership over their deal with Democrats to pass a debt ceiling agreement last week.

The 12 Republicans joined Democratic colleagues to block a rules resolution in a vote of 206-220. The resolution provides for the consideration of four bills backed by Republicans, including two involving the regulation of gas stoves.

Last week, members of the House Freedom Caucus voiced opposition to a deal negotiated by US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the United States' debt ceiling in exchange for limited fiscal reforms.

The House and Senate ultimately passed the legislation despite pushback from members of both parties.

The Republican opposition to the procedural vote on Tuesday prompted discussions between House leadership and members of the House Freedom Caucus on the chamber floor.

"How can you govern if you can't pass a rule?" Congressman Ken Buck said in a statement via Twitter.

"Conservative patriots took a stand today for America."

The lawmakers demand that McCarthy unify the party and "keep his word" about spending limits, Buck said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congressman Andrew Clyde released a statement claiming he was told it would be "very difficult" to bring a gun regulation reform bill to the House floor for a vote if he voted against the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal.

Opposition to the rules vote reportedly began with Clyde, who engaged in discussions with Majority Leader Steve Scalise on the floor during the process.

Clyde said in his statement that he has had several positive conversations with leadership about holding a vote on his bill next week, adding that he intends to hold the leaders to that commitment.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who also voted against the rules resolution, cited Clyde's situation as a reason for her opposition, as well as "retribution" for the debt ceiling deal.

