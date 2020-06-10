UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Republicans Call For Branding Russia State Sponsor Of Terror - Strategy Paper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

US House Republicans Call for Branding Russia State Sponsor of Terror - Strategy Paper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Republican Study Committee, which is the largest Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, published a report on Wednesday calling for the branding of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and sanctions on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) until it expels Russia from its system.

"The Task Force recommends designating Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for its support of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], Hezbollah, the Taliban, and Russian Imperial Movement," the report said.

Moreover, the report suggests sanctions on SWIFT until it expels Russia from the international SWIFT code system.

Moscow has repeatedly denied supporting any terror groups.

Related Topics

Taliban Russia From

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.