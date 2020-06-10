US House Republicans Call for Branding Russia State Sponsor of Terror - Strategy Paper

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Republican Study Committee, which is the largest Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, published a report on Wednesday calling for the branding of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and sanctions on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) until it expels Russia from its system.

"The Task Force recommends designating Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism for its support of the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps], Hezbollah, the Taliban, and Russian Imperial Movement," the report said.

Moreover, the report suggests sanctions on SWIFT until it expels Russia from the international SWIFT code system.

Moscow has repeatedly denied supporting any terror groups.